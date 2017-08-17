China stresses dialogue on Korean Peninsula issues

A senior Chinese military official on Thursday said that dialogue is the only effective way to solve issues regarding the Korean Peninsula
. Fan Changlong
, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while meeting with Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Fan called on the US side to work with China to push in the same direction and find a solution of the nuclear issue, as well as peace and stability of the peninsula.
Recognizing the development of bilateral military ties, Fan pointed out the negative influence of US action against China.
We are willing to work with our US counterparts to implement the consensus reached by the leaders, and inject positive energy into overall Sino-US relations with military cooperation, Fan said.
Dunford said the two armed forces should upgrade exchanges, reduce miscalculations or friction and manage risks to safeguard the stable development of military ties.