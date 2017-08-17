Airstrike kills 45 IS militants in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Up to 45 militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) group were killed in eastern Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar, an official said Thursday.



"Coalition forces launched an airstrike on the militants' hideouts in eastern province of Nanghar's Achin district, late last night, leaving 45 IS affiliated insurgents including a number of their foreign colleagues, dead," Hazrat Hussain Mashriqiwal, spokesman of the provincial police chief, told reporters here.



According to the official, a quantity of the militants' arms and ammunitions were also destroyed in the raid.



IS group has yet to make comment.

