Brazil farmers run out of space as crops pile up

At a warehouse in the heart of Brazil's agriculture sector, farmer Rafael Bilibio watches truck after truck line up to unload corn onto the ground outside the huge storage bins.



His own corn, ready for unloading from a 50-ton truck that has just pulled in, is destined to join the pile that has reached 20 meters high, as the bins remain stuffed with soybeans collected earlier this year in Mato Grasso.



"For the first time in history, producers here will pile one harvest on top of the other," said 33-year-old Bilibio, who cultivates some 4,700 hectares of soy and corn in the state.



Known as Brazil's second corn - once planted as a cheap way of resting the soil from soybeans - this year's harvest has been so big, and prices so low, that farmers have no choice but to leave it to the elements.





