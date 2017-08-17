Thieves steal Venezuela zoo animals for food

Venezuela authorities are investigating the theft of animals from a zoo in western state of Zulia that were likely snatched to be eaten, a further sign of hunger in a country struggling with chronic food shortages.



A police official said two collared peccaries, which are similar in appearance to boars, were stolen over the weekend from the Zulia Metropolitan Zoological Park in the sweltering city of Maracaibo near the Colombian border.



"What we presume is that they (were taken) with the intention of eating them," Luis Morales, an official for the Zulia division of the National Police, told reporters on Tuesday.



President Nicolas Maduro blames food shortages on opposition protests that have blocked streets and highways and a broader "economic war" led by adversaries with the help of Washington.



But zoo head Leonardo Nunez said a wave of thefts that in recent weeks had affected 10 species including a buffalo, which he said was cut into pieces, was orchestrated by "drug dealers" seeking to sell the animals.





