Students smuggle tourists onto China’s top uni campuses for cash

The annual summer surge in tourism to China's top universities has led many campuses to limit the numbers of visitors.



However, online vendors are getting around the restrictions by hiring students at the schools to help them skip the long lines, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Thursday.



Campuses such as Tsinghua and Peking University (PKU), famous for their manicured gardens and Qing-era architecture, usually see long lines of tourists at their gates during the summer months.



For 200 yuan ($30) on e-commerce site Taobao, tourists can avoid the wait altogether and be taken around campus by a student tour guide.



In order to do so, tourists must pose as the student's guests or relatives for the campus guards.



"All visitors need to do after paying online is to follow us in as our relatives or classmates and we will show our student cards at the entrance," one of the employed guides at PKU told media on Tuesday.



PKU security said the practice is not allowed, and any student who is caught doing so will be disciplined according to school policy.



Since 2011, PKU has limited the number of tourists permitted on campus to 6,000 a day.



Beijing Youth Daily

