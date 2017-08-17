TCL eyes overseas market

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/17 20:58:40
Chinese manufacturer TCL is seeking to realize its Internet transformation by making inroads in overseas markets, the Chinese version of the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Sun Liang, vice president of TCL, told the Financial Times that North America and Latin America are potential markets.
"North America is the most developed and biggest mobile Internet market while the Latin American market has an enormous user base and its new users are increasing rapidly," Sun said.