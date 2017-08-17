China, Indonesia to hold high-level dialogues next week in Beijing

China and Indonesia will hold a vice-premier-level dialogue and a high-level economic dialogue next Monday and Tuesday in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Thursday.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution will visit China and co-host the dialogues respectively with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi
, said Hua at a daily press briefing.
"This is the first time that China and Indonesia will hold these two meetings back-to-back," she said.
During the upcoming sixth meeting of the vice-premier-level dialogue and the third meeting of the high-level economic dialogue, the two sides will have an in-depth discussion of bilateral ties, political, economic and security issues as well as regional and international issues of common concern, said Hua.
China believes that the two meetings will enhance mutual trust and cooperation to forge ahead the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, the spokesperson said.