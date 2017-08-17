Rouhani's defense nominee vows to bolster Iran's missile program

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's nominee for defense minister said Thursday that he would further enhance Iran's ballistic missile capabilities if he takes the post, Press TV reported.



"In the next four years, apart from enhancing combat and defense capabilities, we will devote a special effort to boosting missile and ballistic power," Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Rouhani's nominee for defense minister in the next cabinet, said in Majlis, Iran's parliament.



Besides, stronger strategic air power and maritime power, and larger rapid reaction forces would be key priorities on his agenda over the next four years, Hatami said.



"Iran has achieved defense deterrence power and the enemies acknowledge Iran's high defense power in the region and the world," he said.



Hatami also stressed to counter US-led threats against the country.

