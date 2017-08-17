Turkey, Iran agree to share intelligence on fight against terror

Turkey and Iran have agreed on sharing intelligence and cooperating operationally in the fight against terror, Iran's Chief of Staff Gen. Mohamed Baqeri said on Thursday.



"We agreed on joint training and student exchange. The navies of the two countries will visit each other. The countries will provide observers in military drills," local Hurriyet Daily News reported, citing Iranian media sources.



The General notes that his talks with Turkish officials went "very successfully," and Turkish President Erdogan will visit Iran soon.



Saying about the much-debated independence referendum to be held by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq on Sept. 25, Baqeri said it would be the beginning to new tensions and would affect neighboring countries negatively, and the two countries opposed it to be realized.



Mohamed Baqeri arrived on Tuesday in Ankara for talks with Turkey's leadership reportedly aimed at narrowing differences on the Syria crisis and coordinating policy on Iraq.

