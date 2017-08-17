Algeria's president conducts partial cabinet reshuffle

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Thursday has conducted a partial cabinet reshuffle, led by the newly appointed Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia.



Quoting a statement by the President Office, APS news agency reported that the new cabinet has seen only three changes, as Youcef Yousfi has been appointed Industry Minister to replace Mahdjoub Beda, while the new Minister of Commerce is Mohamed Benmeradi who replaced the departing Ahmed Sassi. The portfolio of Housing Ministry has been assigned to Abdelwahib Temmar in replacement to Youcef Chorfa.



On Tuesday, President Bouteflika appointed Ahmed Ouyahia as prime minister, replacing Abdelmadjid Tebboune.



Tebboune was dismissed after less than three months in office, amid criticism of him by employer organizations following his pledge to fight corruption and separate "money from politics."



Ouyahia, who is also leader of the ruling party of the Democratic National Rally (RND) and chief of staff at the President Office, has occupied the post of prime minister for several times, the last of which dates back to 2012.

