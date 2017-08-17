Guidelines on logistics set to boost efficiency

The State Council, China's cabinet, on Thursday released guidelines for reducing costs and raising the efficiency of the logistics sector.
The logistics sector has a bearing on industrial restructuring, coordinated regional development, nurturing new sources of growth and raising overall economic efficiency, the guidelines said.
The State Council assigned the tasks of cutting costs and raising efficiency to various central government departments, provincial-level governments and to China Railway Corporation.
To improve road transport management, China will simplify approvals of licenses for heavy cargo transport to cross provincial regions by putting licenses online before the end of 2017.
The government will also establish an integrated nationwide cargo clearance system and cut cargo clearance time by one-third by the end of this year.
Data from the National Development and Reform Commission
showed China's logistics costs accounted for 14.9 percent of GDP in 2016, down by 1.1 percentage points from the previous year.