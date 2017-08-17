China boosts Malaysian construction

Chinese investment could boost the Malaysian construction industry as billions of dollars worth of China-funded projects are under way in the country, according to a report on Thursday.



BMI Research, a Fitch group company, has upgraded its five-year forecast for Malaysia's construction industry, due to a rise in public, private and foreign investment in infrastructure, especially from China.



Malaysia has more than 83 projects that have been planned or are under construction, which have a total value of $100 billion and are backed by investment from Chinese companies.





