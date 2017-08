Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with visiting Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, August 17, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with visiting Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing."You are the first senior military official to visit China since US President Donald Trump took office," Xi told Dunford.Xi said although the visit is brief, it is quite comprehensive, indicating that the military-to-military relations between China and the United States have made a substantial step forward.