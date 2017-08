Farmers line up trapped crickets at a local market in Dezhou, East China's Shandong Province on Thursday. Trapping crickets in the fields has become a flourishing business for farmers in Shandong during fall, when hobbyists play the traditional cricket fighting game. Just in the month of August, trapping crickets can be worth 1 billion yuan ($149.89 million) for the local economy, media reports said. Photo: IC