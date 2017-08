Simeone joins Fiorentina

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach and former Argentina captain Diego, has signed for Fiorentina, the Serie A club said Thursday in a statement.



"It's a wonderful opportunity and what I wanted," the 22-year-old forward said after his move from Genoa.



Simeone, whose father was renowned as a bruising midfielder, scored 12 goals in 35 appearances for Genoa in his first season in Serie A.