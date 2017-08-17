ONE event to be staged in Shanghai

Asia's No.1 MMA promoter ONE Championship is set to stage its first event in Shanghai on September 2, it said Thursday.



The main event of the night at Oriental Sports Center will see ONE welterweight world champion Ben Askren of the US return to the cage to defend his title against challenger Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden.



The night will also see plenty of Chinese fighters, with bantamweight contender Miao Litao to make his ONE Championship debut against 23-year-old Liu Deligerihu.



Beijing-based former professional boxer Xu Chunyan will also make her ONE debut to take on 19-year-old Cambodian Eh Ya Nut in a showdown of talented young strikers.



Making their highly anticipated ONE Championship debut, "The Sweeping Monk" Chen Gengmin will take on opponent Peng Xuewen of Guangdong in a three-round strawweight contest.



Shanghai local "Supermom" Miao Jie, 30, will seek to showcase her complete skills as she makes her ONE debut against Egypt's Mona Samir.



