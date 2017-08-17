Champ fails doping test

Spain's former Olympic road race champion, Samuel Sanchez, has failed an out-of-competition doping test, cycling's governing body the UCI announced Thursday.



The body said Sanchez had tested positive for growth hormone releasing peptides in a sample taken on August 9 by the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation.



Now 39, Sanchez is best known for winning gold in the road race at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.



Twice a podium finisher in the Vuelta, the BMC team rider had been due to take part in this year's race, which begins in the French city of Nimes on Saturday.



They have replaced Sanchez with Belgium's Loic Vliegen for the three-week race.

