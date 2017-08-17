Pierce takes early lead

By Agencie Source:Agencies Published: 2017/8/17 22:53:40
New Zealander Daniel Pierce held a one-shot lead after the first round of the Fiji International at Natadola with a strong performance on the back nine.
Pierce fired an eagle and three straight birdies after the turn to card a six-under 66, marred only by two dropped shots on his final four holes.
Fellow Kiwi Ben Campbell and Australia's Daniel Valente were tied on second at 67.
The A$1.5 million ($1.2 million) tournament is co-sanctioned by the Australasian PGA and the European Tour.