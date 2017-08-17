Pierce takes early lead

New Zealander Daniel Pierce held a one-shot lead after the first round of the Fiji ­International at Natadola with a strong performance on the back nine.



Pierce fired an eagle and three straight birdies after the turn to card a six-under 66, marred only by two dropped shots on his final four holes.



Fellow Kiwi Ben Campbell and Australia's Daniel Valente were tied on second at 67.



The A$1.5 million ($1.2 million) tournament is ­co-sanctioned by the Australasian PGA and the European Tour.





