Not amused

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

According to recent media reports, the newly employed postgraduates and doctors of medicine in a hospital in Guangzhou, East China's Guangdong Province, have had their pre-job training in an amusement park. They serve in various posts such as food and beverage service, retail, clean-up and tour guiding. While many netizens expressed their doubts over this arrangement as they believe a new doctor should start in a hospital and look after patients, some staff members of this Guangzhou hospital explained that new employees can practice the skills of communicating with others and learn to be cooperative. More importantly, the aim is to cultivate in new doctors a sense of "serving the people." In recent years, China has been experiencing a lot of violence against doctors, as many patients are dissatisfied with the indifferent attitude of doctors in treating patients. The hospital in Guangzhou deserves a thumb-up for choosing a training environment to help its doctors cope with the increasing social demand for better treatment.