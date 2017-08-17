Turkish president to visit Iran to boost ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iran to hold talks with senior Iranian officials, Tehran Times daily reported on Thursday.



The announcement was made following a meeting between Iranian Foreign Ministry official, Ebrahim Rahimpour, and the visiting Turkish Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary, Umit Yalcin, in the capital Tehran.



Rahimpour expressed hope that during Erdogan's visit effective steps would be taken to reach objectives defined within the framework of the joint economic committee and the Iran-Turkey Supreme Council on Strategic Cooperation.



Relations between the two countries in various areas of politics, culture and economy have been expanded in the current year which would be promising for further cooperation, Rahimpour said.



Iran and Turkey share common stances on regional issues especially the territorial integrity in Iraq and Syria, Rahimpour said.



For his part, Yalcin also said that the two countries enjoy common views on fighting terrorism and maintaining the territorial integrity of the regional countries.



Commenting on the possible independence referendum of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region in near future, Yalcin said that Iraq's territorial integrity should be protected and the Kurdistan region should have "constructive cooperation and interaction" with Baghdad in this respect.



Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri visited Turkey on Tuesday to discuss security issues and regional conflicts, such as the situation in Syria and Iraq.

