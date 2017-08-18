Message of peace

South Korean marines walk by a TV screen showing the live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's press conference to mark his 100th day in office, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Moon sought to reassure South Koreans that there would not be war on the Korean Peninsula and that US military action against the North is not possible without Seoul's consent. He said he would consider sending a special envoy to North Korea if the North stops its missile and nuclear tests. Photo: AP