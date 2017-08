A medical team from the Chinese People's Liberation Army speaks and meets with local Sierra Leoneans as they arrive close to the site of a huge mudslide in Sugar Loaf mountain, which partially collapsed, in Freetown on Thursday. Mass burials were held Thursday on the outskirts of the Sierra Leone capital Freetown for the 400 people known to have died in the mudslide and flooding. The search continues for an estimated 600 people still missing since Monday, the BBC reported. Photo: AFP