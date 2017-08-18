Sixth Australian politician declares dual nationality

An Australian senator on Thursday became the sixth politician to have their eligibility to sit in parliament questioned over dual citizenship, which proscribes Australians from being elected to parliament.



Fiona Nash, deputy leader of the National Party, the minor party in the ruling coalition, told the Senate she was a dual British citizen.



The one-seat majority of the Liberal-National government would not be threatened if Nash were forced to step down because the Nationals would retain her seat in the Senate.



But the revelation is likely to be an embarrassment for the government which has criticized other parties for not checking thoroughly the status of members.



Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, also from the National Party, said on Monday he may not be eligible to be in parliament after being told he may be a dual citizen of Australia and New Zealand.



New Zealand later said Joyce held citizenship as his father was born there. His mother was Australian and his father came to Australia in 1947 as a British subject.





