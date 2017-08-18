China warns of geological disasters in some regions

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/18 1:59:32





Meteorological authorities Thursday warned of possible geological disasters in southwestern China as heavy rain is expected in the region.The National Meteorological Center (NMC) and the Ministry of Land and Resources warned of high risks of geological disasters in quake-hit Jiuzhaigou County and central areas of Sichuan Province as well as parts of Gansu, Tibet, Yunnan, Guangxi, Jiangxi and Anhui from Thursday to Friday evening.A 7.0-magnitude quake rocked Jiuzhaigou County last Tuesday, leaving 24 dead and hundreds injured.The NMC revoked a blue alert for a rainstorm on Thursday, but the forecast for rainstorms in north, east and south China will continue.People in rain-affected areas should take precautions against possible mountain torrents, mud-rock flows and landslides, the NMC warned.China has a four-tier color-coded warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.Over the past years, China has suffered some large-scale natural disasters, from extreme weather to geological events, causing huge losses of life and property.