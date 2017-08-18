2 arrested over Barcelona terror attack; van driver on the run

Two alleged terrorists were arrested due to the terrorist attack carried out by the Islamic State in the street of Las Ramblas, in Barcelona, on Thursday.



A van mowed down people from the top of Las Ramblas, the famous street in the center of Barcelona, going across around 500 meters killing 13 people and injuring dozens.



The van's driver got away and two people (one from Morocco and another one from Melilla) were arrested due to the attack.



In addition, one person was taken down by the police in a shooting after the man did not stop at a security control injuring two people from Catalonia's regional police, Mossos d'Esquadra.



The man had Spanish nationality and did not have any relation with the attack, the police said.



There are two detainees directly involved with the attack, the police reported, one of them was arrested in Ripoll and another one in Alcanar, where a blast occurred on Wednesday killing one person and injuring seven. The police said the blast had a connection with the attack in Las Ramblas.



One of the detainees is Driss Oukabir, who told the police his papers might have been stolen. Some sources said his brother, a 18-year old man, might have stolen his papers and could be involved in the attack.



Some 13 people have been killed and 80 have been taken to hospitals, although more than 90 were affected by the attack. 15 people were seriously injured, 23 sustained less serious injuries and 42 have minor injuries.



The city has received the condolences and solidarity from several world leaders and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria have traveled to Barcelona.



In a press conference, the president of the regional government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdmeont, has condemned the attack and said that "Catalonia will always be a land of peace and welcome and we will not let a minority to undermine the way we are."

