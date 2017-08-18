Backgrounder: Terror attacks in Europe this year

At least 13 people were killed and more than 100 others injured following a terrorist attack in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday afternoon.



Spanish police have described it as a terror attack. It is the latest one of a string of terror attacks plaguing Europe this year.



-- On August 9, a driver rammed a getaway car into six soldiers in in Levallois-Perret (Hauts-de-Seine, north of Paris). Four soldiers sustained light injuries and two were seriously wounded in the deliberate attack. The suspect was shot and wounded in an exchange of fire with the police before he was arrested.



-- On June 29, a man was arrested after attempting to drive his car into a crowd in front of the Creteil mosque in southeastern suburb of Paris. The suspect was driving a 4x4 vehicle and reportedly "repeatedly struck the blocks and gates protecting the mosque". No injuries were reported.



-- On June 21, the Brussels Central Station was evacuated after a small explosion occurred within it. The explosion didn't result in any casualties. The explosion was caused by a man with an explosive belt, who was shot dead by soldiers afterwards.



-- On June 19, at least one person was killed and 10 others injured when a van was driven into worshippers near a north London mosque in what police have called a "major incident".



-- On June 6, a man armed with a hammer attacked policemen outside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris before being shot and wounded. The suspect was identified as an Algerian student, who was believed to commit his act to revenge the war in Syria,



-- On June 3, three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people in the nearby Borough Market area, which was crowded with people at the time. Seven people died and some 48 wounded by the attack, in addition to the three attackers who were shot dead by police.



-- On May 22, a suicide attacker detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, at the end of a concert by American singer Ariana Grande. The large explosion, declared by local police as a terrorist attack, claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 116 others, marking the most deadly terror-related incident in Britain since 2005.



-- On April 20, one police officer was killed, and two others severely injured in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping street in Paris. The police officers were "deliberately targeted". The assailant was shot dead.



-- On April 7, a truck rammed into people on a central Stockholm street before crashing into a department store. The terror attack killed three people and wounded eight others.



-- On March 22, a car veered into pedestrians at a high speed on Westminster Bridge near the Palace of Westminster in London, the British Parliament building, killing at least four people and wounded 40 others. The driver then stabbed an unarmed police officer to death after he abandoned the car and ran into the entrance of the Houses of Parliament.



-- On February 3, a French soldier on duty opened fire at a man who tried to attack him with a knife at the entry of the Louvre Museum. The man showed up with two suitcases in the basement of the Louvre Palace and tried to attack the soldier with a knife after being refused entry into the museum.

