Pakistan says disappointed at US decision to name Hizbul Mujahideen as terrorist group

Pakistan on Thursday showed disappointment at the US decision to name Hizbul Mujahideen as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group.



The US State Department said Wednesday the decision was aimed at exposing and isolating terrorist groups and individuals.



"We are disappointed in view of the fact that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute with UN Security Council Resolutions pending implementation," Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said.



"The designation of individuals or groups supporting the Kashmiri right to self-determination as terrorists is completely unjustified," Zakaria said at his weekly briefing.

