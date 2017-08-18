Chinese artist holds exhibition in Kiev to boost cultural ties with Ukraine

An art exhibition featuring works created by Chinese artist Dong Hao has recently kicked off in the Museum of Kiev History to enhance cultural exchanges between China and Ukraine.



The exhibition is dedicated to the upcoming Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24 and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Ukraine.



Addressing the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Dong said that Chinese and Ukrainian people can learn a lot from each other through enhanced cultural ties.



He suggested that the Chinese experience may help Ukraine, a country recovering from prolonged fighting between insurgents and the government, to achieve economic and cultural prosperity.



The Chinese artist brought to the exhibition a total of 24 pictures that combine Chinese and European art skills and themes.



The exhibition has gained much attention from the Ukrainian art society and was hailed by local artists as an event that praises the traditional values of the Chinese and the Ukrainian people, such as harmony, friendliness and family.



"I liked all of the works -- they are very harmonious and professional. I was particularly impressed by the picture named "Childhood", where children launch a flying kite. This picture reminds me of my childhood," said Ivan Pilipenko, the head of the painting department at the National Union of Artists of Ukraine.



The artworks also were appreciated by ordinary Ukrainians. The exhibition, scheduled for six days through to August 21, has attracted hundreds of visitors on its first day.



Ludmila Moroz, the deputy head of the Museum of Kiev History, said she was expecting a visitor boom to the museum due to the rising popularity of Chinese culture and art in Ukraine.



"Currently, Ukrainians pay much attention to China. It not only stems from the fact that the Chinese people are showing the world their economic miracle of the past few decades, but also because Chinese ancient culture and traditions are very popular," Moroz said.



She hoped that the exposition would lay the groundwork for new exchanges between Chinese and Ukrainian museums to showcase the cultural heritages of the two nations to each other's people.

