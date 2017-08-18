Russia says its military drills with India not against China

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the upcoming Russia-India military drills do not target China and expressed confidence that China and India can resolve their border tensions.



"Russia does not carry out military exercises or other cooperative events that may lead to worsening relations of a country we maintain multilateral ties with," said the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.



Responding to a question raised by Xinhua at her weekly briefing, Zakharova reaffirmed that Russia has brilliant relations with China, adding that attempts to distort the situation can only be viewed as a "provocation".



Indian media outlets reported last week that the "Indra" 2017 exercises will be held in Russia on Oct. 19-29 to improve the coordination of the two militaries. The "Indra" drills have been held regularly since 2003.



Some newspapers stressed that the exercises are set to take place amid deteriorating ties between India and China following India's incursion into China's territory.



Zakharova said that Russia always provides all interested parties with comprehensive information "in order to stop any speculation on such issues as soon as possible."



As for the border standoff, she said: "We express absolute confidence that New Delhi and Beijing, as responsible members of the international community, will be able to find mutually acceptable ways to quickly resolve the tensions."

