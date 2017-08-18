Fire put out at PetroChina plant in Dalian

The fire that broke out Thursday in a chemical plant in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, has been extinguished, local authorities said.



The fire broke out at around 6:40 p.m. in a subsidiary of state-owned PetroChina Company Limited in the coastal city, according to the local publicity department. Xinhua reporters saw huge flames and billowing smoke at the scene, as fire fighters worked to put out the fire.



As of 10:50 p.m., the fire had been put out.



The company has two pools, 98,000 cubic meters in volume, to hold pollutants. The pools currently contain some pollutants, and no waste has flowed into the sea, authorities said.



Firefighters are still cooling down hot spots at the plant, and environmental experts are testing the water and air quality at the site.



The fire was caused by an improperly sealed pump in the plant, according to the publicity department.



No casualties have been reported.

