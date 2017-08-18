Two officers of USS Fitzgerald to be relieved of duty after fatal crash

The US Navy said Thursday it plans to relieve two commanding officers of US S. Fitzgerald of their duties, after a fatal crash in June that killed seven sailors. Vice chief of naval operations Bill Moran told a press briefing that two top officers of the destroyer will be relieved of duty Friday by Joseph Aucoin, the head of the Navy's seventh Fleet.



About a dozen sailors also face administrative actions, Moran said. The Navy also released a report detailing the course of the fatal incident off the coast of Japan, where the US destroyer collided with a Philippine freighter.

