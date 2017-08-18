Two officers of USS Fitzgerald to be relieved of duty after fatal crash

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/18 8:14:57
The US Navy said Thursday it plans to relieve two commanding officers of US S. Fitzgerald of their duties, after a fatal crash in June that killed seven sailors. Vice chief of naval operations Bill Moran told a press briefing that two top officers of the destroyer will be relieved of duty Friday by Joseph Aucoin, the head of the Navy's seventh Fleet.
About a dozen sailors also face administrative actions, Moran said. The Navy also released a report detailing the course of the fatal incident off the coast of Japan, where the US destroyer collided with a Philippine freighter.