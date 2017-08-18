Thousands of illegal asylum seekers get into Canada's Quebec in recently months

More than 3,800 asylum seekers crossed the border illegally in Quebec, Canada, from August 1 to August 15, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Thursday.



"These numbers are unprecedented," said RCMP spokesperson Claude Castonguay. "Our officers are patrolling 24 hours a day, all year long, and we have never seen such numbers coming in."



The RCMP intercepted 2,996 asylum seekers crossing illegally into Quebec in July this year. Since June 1, more than 7,000 people have illegally entered Canada.



"Our officers have to check the identification of each individual to ensure they do not represent a danger or a threat to the Canadian population. We can assure you that the only law they've broken is entering the country illegally," Castonguay said.



Most asylum seekers coming into Quebec since July are Haitians from the United States.



With the US Department of Homeland Security saying it considers Haiti to be a safe country now, the temporary protection status for Haitians in the US granted after the 2010 earthquake is set to expire in next January.



To accommodate the growing number of migrants crossing into Quebec, Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced new measures for housing and security on Thursday.



A new temporary intake center will be set up in Cornwall, Canada, to ease the burden on Quebec, which has been housing claimants in centers across Montreal, the largest city in Quebec province.



As of Wednesday, 3,307 asylum seekers were in temporary residences across Quebec, Garneau said, adding the new place in Cornwall will give the provincial government more resources to find more permanent housing for migrants.

