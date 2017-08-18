US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed on Thursday that diplomatic effort was "first and foremost" choice in solving the Korean Peninsula
nuclear issue.
"In cooperation with other nations, we will continue to employ diplomatic and economic pressure to convince North Korea
(DPRK) to end its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile program," said Tillerson here at a joint press conference with visiting Japanese officials.
"We continue our full-out efforts, working with partners, working with allies to bring that pressure," he added.
However, Tillerson warned that though not "our preferred pathway," the United States is "prepared militarily...with our allies to respondent, if that is necessary."
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in an interview early this week that "there's no military solution" to dealing with the DPRK's nuclear weapons program.
In response to Bannon's remarks, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, also present at the press conference, said on Thursday that "there are strong military consequences if DPRK initiates hostilities."