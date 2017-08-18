US stays ready to assist Spain in Barcelona deadly attack investigation

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday that the United States was ready to offer assistance to Spanish authorities in probe into the deadly attack which claimed at least 13 lives.



Speaking here at a joint press conference with Japanese officials, Tillerson said the incident "has the hallmarks of what appears to be yet another terrorist attack."



"Terrorists around the world should know the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice," said Tillerson.



Spanish officials said at least 13 people were killed and over 50 were injured after a van rammed into a crowd on Thursday at Las Ramblas, a busy street in the city center of Barcelona, Spain.



The attack happened at around 17:00 hours local time when a man, described as aged in his mid-20s, drove a white van at high speed for several hundred meters onto Las Ramblas, attempting to hit as many people as possible.



At the time of the attack, which seems to be a copy of other terrorist attacks using vehicles in cities such as London and Nice, the area was packed with people, many of them tourists.



Authorities reportedly believe the attack was not the work of a "lone wolf" and that it was organized by at least three people. An operation is now under way and the anti-terrorism protocol has been activated.

