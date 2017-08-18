London's famous Big Ben to fall silent until 2021

Photo taken on April 27, 2016 shows the Big Ben in central London, Britain. London's famous Big Ben will chime for the last time on Monday (Aug. 21) when the famous Great Bell falls silent until 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Photo taken on April 27, 2016 shows the Big Ben in central London, Britain. London's famous Big Ben will chime for the last time on Monday (Aug. 21) when the famous Great Bell falls silent until 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Photo taken on April 27, 2016 shows the Big Ben in central London, Britain. London's famous Big Ben will chime for the last time on Monday (Aug. 21) when the famous Great Bell falls silent until 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2017 shows the Big Ben in central London, Britain. London's famous Big Ben will chime for the last time on Monday (Aug. 21) when the famous Great Bell falls silent until 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Photo taken on April 27, 2016 shows the Big Ben in central London, Britain. London's famous Big Ben will chime for the last time on Monday (Aug. 21) when the famous Great Bell falls silent until 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)