Death toll in Sierra Leone mudslide rises to 331

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows the mudslide site in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Altogether 331 bodies have been taken to the morgue by the rescue team following the devastating mudslide, according to Sinneh Kamara, head of the Connaught Mortuary in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows the mudslide site in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Altogether 331 bodies have been taken to the morgue by the rescue team following the devastating mudslide, according to Sinneh Kamara, head of the Connaught Mortuary in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Bodies of the mudslide victims are tranferred to a hospital in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, on Aug. 17, 2017. Altogether 331 bodies have been taken to the morgue by the rescue team following the devastating mudslide, according to Sinneh Kamara, head of the Connaught Mortuary in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
A woman grieves over the death of her relative on the site of the mudslide in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, on Aug. 17, 2017. Altogether 331 bodies have been taken to the morgue by the rescue team following the devastating mudslide, according to Sinneh Kamara, head of the Connaught Mortuary in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Rescuers utilize a digging machine to clear the debris on the site of the mudslide in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, on Aug. 17, 2017. Altogether 331 bodies have been taken to the morgue by the rescue team following the devastating mudslide, according to Sinneh Kamara, head of the Connaught Mortuary in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)