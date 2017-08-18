UN Security Council condemns Barcelona terrorist attack

The United Nations Security Council condemned "in the strongest terms" Thursday's terrorist attack in the Spanish city of Barcelona that left at least 13 people dead and more than 100 others injured.



In a statement, the council members expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government of Spain. They wished a speedy recovery to those injured.



They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They expressed their solidarity with Spain in its fight against terrorism and stressed the need to intensify international efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, which may be conducive to terrorism.



The council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat, by all means, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.



The council members underlined the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts to justice, and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Spanish government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

