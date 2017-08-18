Fishing season of South China Sea starts after fishing ban

Fishermen carry fresh sea fish in the Tanmen port in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 17, 2017. The fishing season of the South China Sea started on Wednesday after this summer's fishing ban. (Xinhua/Meng Zhongde)

Fishing boats return to the fishing port in the morning in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 17, 2017. The fishing season of the South China Sea started on Wednesday after this summer's fishing ban. (Xinhua/Meng Zhongde)

Fishing boats transfer fresh sea fish to the fishing port in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 17, 2017. The fishing season of the South China Sea started on Wednesday after this summer's fishing ban. (Xinhua/Meng Zhongde)