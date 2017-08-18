5th naked oat flour cooking competition held in China's Inner Mongolia

Contestants prepare food made from naked oat flour at a hotel in Wuchuan County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2017. The 5th naked oat flour cooking competition kicked off in Wuchuan County Wednesday. A total of 19 contestants attended the event. (Xinhua/Ma Jianquan)

