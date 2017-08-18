Tourists visit Summer Resort to avoid heat

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows tourists visiting the Imperial Summer Resort, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage, in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. Lots of tourists came to the Summer Resort to experience its culture while avoiding the heat in this summer. (Xinhua/Liu Huanyu)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows tourists visiting the Imperial Summer Resort, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage, in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. Lots of tourists came to the Summer Resort to experience its culture while avoiding the heat in this summer. (Xinhua/Feng Xiaomin)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows tourists visiting the Imperial Summer Resort, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage, in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. Lots of tourists came to the Summer Resort to experience its culture while avoiding the heat in this summer. (Xinhua/Liu Huanyu)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows tourists visiting the Imperial Summer Resort, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage, in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. Lots of tourists came to the Summer Resort to experience its culture while avoiding the heat in this summer. (Xinhua/Feng Xiaomin)