E China's Fuyang strives in developing rural tourism industry

People pick grapes at a grape cooperative in Lujiapu Village of Fuyang District in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 17, 2017. Fuyang has strived in developing its rural tourism industry in the past two years. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows paddy fields in the shape of cartoon characters in Hongqi Village of Fuyang District in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Fuyang has strived in developing its rural tourism industry in the past two years. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows paddy fields in the shape of a cartoon character in Hongqi Village of Fuyang District in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Fuyang has strived in developing its rural tourism industry in the past two years. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows grape greenhouses in Lujiapu Village of Fuyang District in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Fuyang has strived in developing its rural tourism industry in the past two years. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

