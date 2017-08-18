Rare Turkish Van cats under protection

Professor Abdullah Kaya checks the health condition of a Van cat at the Yuzuncu Yil University (YYU) Van Cat Research and Application Center in Van, Turkey, on Aug. 14, 2017. The Turkish Van cat is an ancient domestic breed that developed in Van Lake area in southeast Turkey, with white cashmere-like hair and outgoing nature. About 16% of Turkish Van cats are born with startling odd eye colors, one in blue and one in amber. The Yuzuncu Yil University (YYU) Van Cat Research and Application Center was founded in 1992 to protect rare Van cat from extinction, with comfortable living room, dining room and medical equipment. (Xinhua/Qin Yanyang)

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2017 shows a Van cat mother and its babies at the Yuzuncu Yil University (YYU) Van Cat Research and Application Center in Van, Turkey.

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2017 shows a Van cat with different eye colors, one in blue and one in amber, at the Yuzuncu Yil University (YYU) Van Cat Research and Application Center in Van, Turkey.

Girls play with a Van cat at the Yuzuncu Yil University (YYU) Van Cat Research and Application Center in Van, Turkey, on Aug. 14, 2017.

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2017 shows a Van cat with different eye colors, one in blue and one in amber, at the Yuzuncu Yil University (YYU) Van Cat Research and Application Center in Van, Turkey.

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2017 shows Van cats in a living room at the Yuzuncu Yil University (YYU) Van Cat Research and Application Center in Van, Turkey.

Professor Abdullah Kaya feeds Van cats at the Yuzuncu Yil University (YYU) Van Cat Research and Application Center in Van, Turkey, on Aug. 14, 2017.