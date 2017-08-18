Students, left-behind women learn sculpture art for free in E China

Shuai Chunyan, a successor of provincial intangible cultural heritage, instructs a student at Baima Township of Gaogang District in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 16, 2017. The local government introduced many sculpture companies and invited sculptors to train left-behind women and students for free to creat a town featuring sculpture art. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

