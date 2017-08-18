Pakistan Embassy in Beijing celebrates 70th Independence anniversary with Mango Festival

Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid welcomes all at Mango Festival organized by Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing
Pakistani Ambassador along with Chinese dignitaries including Mr Sha Zukang, President of China Pakistan Friendship Association, cutting a cake to celebrate 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing
People in Beijing attend Mango Festival at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing
A "Mango Festival" was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing on August 17th as part of a series of events to celebrate Pakistan's 70th anniversary of Independence. The festival was supported by Pakistan Horticulture Development Company and Ministry of Commerce
, Pakistan.
Welcoming the audience, Ambassador Masood Khalid introduced Pakistani mangoes, their variants, superior quality and its growing market overseas. He recalled that the late Chairman Mao Zedong
had introduced Pakistani mangoes to China in 1968 when he shared a gift of mangoes with Party members and PLA cadres.
He informed the audience that Pakistani mango is considered as one of the best in the world. He said that such events help to cement the people to people bond between Pakistan and China.
The ambassador also urged the Chinese business community to explore the untapped market of Pakistani fruits, especially mangoes and citrus fruits and their processing.
Pakistani exporters informed the audience about the unique qualities of Pakistani mangoes, making Pakistan one of the largest mango exporters.
The Ambassador, along with Chinese dignitaries, cut a cake specially made from Pakistani mangoes.
On this special occasion, the embassy was covered in flags and flyers. Guests visited various stalls displaying mango delicacies with traditional Pakistani music playing in the background.Source: Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing