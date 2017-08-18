Myanmar state-owned airline to extend wing to China's Chengdu

Myanmar National Airlines (MNA), a state-owned airline, will extend wing to China's Chengdu, a report quoted a chief executive officer of the airline as reporting Friday.



The planned schedule-flight will be introduced in addition to 26 domestic destinations and some international routes including Singapore, China's Hong Kong, Bangkok, Chaing Mai and Gaya, MNA Chief Executive Officer U Than Tun said.



With Boeing 737-800 aircraft, MNA launched its first international flight to Singapore in August 2015, followed by the second to China's Hong Kong in December the same year and to Bangkok in February 2016.



The country's oldest airline, founded in 1948, carried out reforms in 2015, expanding its regional and foreign destinations in a bid to keep up with international airlines flying between international airports of Myanmar.



MNA was renamed from state-run Myanmar Airways (MA) in December 2014 after corporatization.



Domestic private airlines in operation in Myanmar have reached eight, while foreign airlines that fly Myanmar remain as 24, according to figures so far available.

