Fiji to mark 100th anniversary of military band

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) will mark the 100th anniversary of its military band on Friday.



The RFMF band has more than 50 members.



RFMF Chief of Staff Coordination Eroni Duaibe said the band was established during World War One and was known as the Suva Town Band then.



The band was established in 1917 and became an integral part of the rifle company that carried out normal infantry training when it was not engaged in the band training or performances.



A gallery will be set up and guests will be invited to take a trip down memory lane to mesmerize the history of the RFMF band.



The celebration, which will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks, will see a display of the National Youth Band and the Fiji Police Band that will culminate the display of the RFMF band.

