Artisans turn mechanical junks into unique, geeky art pieces in Thailand

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows various works made of waste automobile parts at "Ban Hun Lek", or "House of Steel Robots", in central Thailand's Ang Thong Province. Established in 2000, "House of Steel Robots" (in Thai:"Ban Hun Lek") is a workshop known for making "scrap metal art" out of waste automobile parts. The seemingly worthless mechanical junks are given rebirth by the workshop's artisans, turning into unique, geeky art pieces. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

