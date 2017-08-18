At least 39 fresh killings recorded in anti-narcotic war in Philippine capital

At least 14 more killings in anti-narcotic war have been recorded in the Philippine capital before midnight on Friday, local media reported.



The media also reported on Thursday that 25 were killed in the capital as the government intensifies its anti-drug war in the country.



Philippine police have confirmed that there are several anti-drug operations in the capital but could not immediately confirm the number of casualties.



Several drug suspects have also been arrested in the series of raids conducted inside and outside of the capital in the last three days.



The Inquirer, a major daily in the Philippines, said that the fresh killings took place in the suburbs of Manila, Quezon City and Caloocan. The victims are drug suspects who are either using or pushing illicit drugs.



It was reported that police operations in the past three days alone have killed 72 people, with 32 drug suspects killed in Bulacan province, north of Manila, in a span of 24 hours.

