59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show to kick off soon

A pilot poses for photos in front of a fighter plane at Gary Jet Center, Chicago, the United States, Aug. 17, 2017. The Media Day for the 59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show was opened at Gary Jet Center on Thursday for reporters and photographers. The show will kick off at North Avenue Beach on Saturday and Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Ground crew pushes an aerobatics plane to runway at Gary Jet Center, Chicago, the United States, Aug. 17, 2017. The Media Day for the 59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show was opened at Gary Jet Center on Thursday for reporters and photographers. The show will kick off at North Avenue Beach on Saturday and Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows a fighter plane at Gary Jet Center, Chicago, the United States. The Media Day for the 59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show was opened at Gary Jet Center on Thursday for reporters and photographers. The show will kick off at North Avenue Beach on Saturday and Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

A F-22 fighter plane lands at Gary Jet Center, Chicago, the United States, Aug. 17, 2017. The Media Day for the 59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show was opened at Gary Jet Center on Thursday for reporters and photographers. The show will kick off at North Avenue Beach on Saturday and Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2017 shows a fighter plane at Gary Jet Center, Chicago, the United States. The Media Day for the 59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show was opened at Gary Jet Center on Thursday for reporters and photographers. The show will kick off at North Avenue Beach on Saturday and Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)