Schwarzenegger urges Trump to reject white supremacists

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday evening released a video, calling on US President Donald Trump to abandon his ambiguous attitude to racism and immediately reject "the support of white supremacists."



In the video, which posted by the Los Angeles-based online media ATTN, Schwarzenegger, also a Hollywood superstar, condemned the presence of hate groups and Nazism followers in the United States and pointed out that as president of the country, Trump has a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message "you won't stand for hate and racism."



"There are not two sides to bigotry and there are not two sides to hatred," Schwarzenegger said in the video, which received more than 2 million clicks two hours after its release. "And if you choose to march with a flag that symbolizes the slaughter of millions of people, there are not two sides to that."



Schwarzenegger's video message came days after Trump reignited a firestorm of criticism on Tuesday when he said there was "blame on both sides" for a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville of Virginia, which left three dead and dozens injured.



Schwarzenegger also mocked Trump by talking with a doll of the president in the video.



"Now let me help you write your speech a little bit: As President of the United States, and as a Republican, I reject the support of white supremacists. The country defeated Hitler's armies is no place for Nazi flag..." said the 70-year-old experienced actor, who at the same time picked up a bobble head resembling Trump and asked, "Was is that difficult? You see, I told you."



Schwarzenegger donated 100,000 US dollars to anti-Nazism organization Simon Wiesenthal Center on Sunday, saying he was "horrified by the images of Nazis and white supremacists" marching in Charlottesville and "heartbroken that a domestic terrorist took an innocent life."



"America is a great nation of tolerance and inclusion. There is no room for hate and bigotry. It's up to all of us to raise our voices to ensure that hate never wins," Schwarzenegger told Xinhua Monday night. "I will say again, there is no white America ... there is only the United States of America."

